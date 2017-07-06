Courtney Love And Ed Norton Head Up This Incredible List Of Bizarre Celebrity Hookups

Trying to keep up with who’s dating who in the celeb world is tiresome, but thankfully there are those who make it their job to know all the A-lister gossip.

Inspired by the letter written to Madonna by Tupac, in which he explains that he broke up with her for being white, and the possible negative impact their relationship could have on the black community, The Telegraph listed a few celeb couples that are more on the “unconventional” side of things.

Here are the five most astonishing and surprising:

Jessica Alba and 50 Cent

Although it has never been confirmed, Alba was rumoured to be in a relationship with 50 Cent ” shortly before her engagement to current husband Cash Warren”:

Alba was reported to have joined the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star throughout his European tour in 2007, 50 at one point inviting her out on stage during a gig in Amsterdam, where he introduced her as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. To this day, the phone-camera clip is the only footage or image of the two of them together.

Damn.

Matthew McConaughey and Janet Jackson

Shortly after the two were photographed together at the 2002 Grammys, McConaughey denied they were an item:

“We swapped some good music and she’s a dear lady. She’s a sweetheart but we’re not dating, we’re just friends.”

But a while later, Jackson revealed to Upscale Magazine that they were indeed a short-lived couple:

“I guess we did [date],” she said in 2006. “He is a great guy and such a sweetheart. It was just for a minute, that’s why I am so hesitant to mention it.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.

The two dated for seven years back in the 80s, but as anyone knows of Downey’s volatile history, it was a messy relationship:

“[Sarah and I] actually had a very conservative relationship,” Downey Jr. told Howard Stern (via) in 2016. “Considering the fact that she was normal, and I was out of my mind. I did the best I could.”

Billy Corgan and Jessica Simpson

The two dated briefly.

In 2010, Corgan told Rolling Stone:

“If I go, ‘Oh, we’re just friends,’ then it’s like, ‘Did they go out, did he dump her or she dump him, what happened?’ It has nothing to do with any of that.” “Sometimes people just like being around each other, and good things come out of that. My goal in life is to love whoever I think is worth loving, and I think if people knew her like I knew her, they would love her like I do. It’s really simple.”

I dunno man.

Courtney Love and Edward Norton

After Kurt Cobain, Courtney found herself a new man: Ed Norton. Educated, successful and classy, some say he was a far cry from Cobain.

“I had my movie-star moment,” she told Bust. “I watched the VH1 special about me, Behind the Music, but the last half hour was an absolute wash. It was just like, ‘Why didn’t she marry Edward Norton and become a movie star?’ “I wasn’t ready to, I didn’t want to, I didn’t know how to.”

Although the two dated for four years, it wasn’t short of volatile – Love going at Norton ten years later on Twitter demanding the money he owed her. However, he did teach her a few things:

“I’ve got to give it up to Edward Norton for teaching me about acting and about philanthropy.”

Of course, there’s a myriad of seemingly random celebrity relationships like these, but love iS love, man.

Sometimes it turns into an engagement, other times it turns into jealousy-fuelled revenge.

