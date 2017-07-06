Pages Navigation Menu

Covenant University 2016/2017 Convocation List Released.

The Covenant University through her management has released the 2016/2017 convocation list  online. Graduands can now confirm their status from the list. See also: Covenant University Convocation Ceremony Schedule. COVENANT UNIVERSITY GRADUATING LIST. Covenant University convocation list has been uploaded online in PDF format. Covenant-University-Convocation-List- (.pdf link) to access the list..  To See Related Post Click Here!!! Note: We …

