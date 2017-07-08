Pages Navigation Menu

Cover up decently or face the ugly consequences – The Standard

Posted on Jul 8, 2017


New Delhi Times

Cover up decently or face the ugly consequences
The Standard
This week, Adah Muwanga from Uganda's Ministry of Public Service made news for some rather interesting reasons. She, on behalf of the government I suppose, issued new guidelines on how public servants are supposed to dress. What I found somewhat …
