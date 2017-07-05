CPN Urges FG to Maximise Benefits of Information Technology

Emma Okonji

Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, (CPN), on Wednesday in Abuja, advised the federal government on the need to maximise the benefits of Information Technology (IT) in order fast-track national development.

Chairman/President of the Council at CPN, Prof. Vincent Ele Asor, who gave the advice at the ongoing IT Assembly organised by CPN, said that IT has proven to be a potent tool for good governance and economic transformation as demonstrated with the introduction of Single Treasury Account (TSA).

Asor said the theme of this year’s annual event: ‘IT for Good Governance and Economic Transformation’, became necessary by virtue of the enormous responsibility on IT practitioners as members of the fastest developing profession in the world.

Asor said government must sustain the gains of IT by allowing modern technology to drive the economy going forward.

He further explained that the programme was part of the initiatives that the Council took to ensure that Nigeria is positioned to take maximum advantage of the knowledge economy globally.

Over 300 new members were inducted into the CPN Council as part of its annual activities.

Administering the oath of membership to the new inductees, he

charged the new inductees to be professionals and be above board in their IT practice as the profession demands high level of integrity and honesty from all its members.

He also charged them to always be alive to their responsibility of ensuring quality IT practice in their various areas of service.

Speaking on the importance of IT to national development, Asor said: ‘‘IT offers developing countries like Nigeria, a formidable and cost-effective tools for accelerated development.

‘‘There is no doubt that IT is a critical sector to the development of any nation. No meaningful development can take place if the IT sector is prostrate. That is why we have to be alive to our responsibility of moving with the centre stage of national development. It should not only exist as a potential, but rather as an integral part of national development with strict compliance to international bets practices,’’ he said.

The CPN President said Information technology would continue to be a very good source for governance, economy development healthcare, and in the banking industry.

“IT today drives the entire economy and personalities. This year, we said we are going to tell people about information technology as a tool that can manage, help, direct, guide governance in all its ramifications.

‘‘Governance is supposed to transform lives, but IT penetration in the country is still very low, which is less than 10 per cent, and we need to create the awareness in the society,” he added

In her keynote address, the former President of CPN, Professor Adenike Osifisan called on federal government to eradicate quackery in the IT profession in Nigeria.

Osofisan said IT is not just about buying and selling of devices, but a profession that ought to be practiced with competence, integrity and honesty for optimal benefit to the economy.

Adenike, who is also the Director, School of Business, University of Ibadan, also warned that failure to check the excesses of quackery in the profession would spell doom for the economy, stating that the failure of IT practitioners to upgrade on the regular basis, will keep the country behind the rest of the world.

She also urged government to introduce IT education at basic level to enable Nigerians catch up with their peers across the globe.

