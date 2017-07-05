Cristiano Ronaldo’s income per Instagram post revealed – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo's income per Instagram post revealed

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Sports


Cristiano Ronaldo's income per Instagram post revealed
A study by Instagram schedulers, Hopper, has revealed that Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo earns £310,000 for each post he puts up on Instagram. Ronaldo is only third in their top-10 earners list, behind singer Selena Gomez and reality TV star
