Cristiano Ronaldo ‘earns £310,000 per Instagram post’

The power of social media has been highlighted by a new report which claims each of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram posts earns him £310,000.

A study by Instagram schedulers Hopper puts the Real Madrid’s influence third in their top-10 earners list, behind only singer Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian.

Ronaldo, who boasts a following of 106million on the social network, is a prolific contributor – regularly adding multiple images each day of his excursions around the world.

And Hopper says that every time he does so, he adds a significant chunk to his already considerable riches.

Ronaldo is one of only two sportsmen in the top 10.

Basketball sensation LeBron James sits in 10th with each of his posts apparently earning him £93,000.

He and Ronaldo are the only two men on the list, with reality TV family the Kardashians dominating.

As well as Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kyle Jenner all occupy places in the top seven.

The rest of the line-up is made up by Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid. Below is the Hopper report top 10:

1 Selena Gomez – 122 million followers – £425,000 per post

2 Kim Kardashian – 100 million followers – £387,000 per post

3 Cristiano Ronaldo – 104 million followers – £310,000 per post

4 Kylie Jenner – 95 million followers – £310,000 per post

5 Kendall Jenner – 81.7 million followers – £286,000 per post

6 Khloe Kardashian – 68 million followers – £193,000 per post

7 Kourtney Kardashian – 57.8 million followers – £193,000 per post

8 Cara Delevingne – 40.4 million followers – £116,000 per post

9 Gigi Hadid 34.7 million followers – £93,000 per post

10 Lebron James – 30.7 million followers – £93,000 per post

