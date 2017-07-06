Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils His New Customized Crystal Football Boots (Photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled two sets of brand new crystal football boots to commemorate his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid. Covered with Swarovski diamontes, the pair have taken pride of place in the Portugal star’s CR7 museum in Madeira, Portugal. Both sets are emblazoned with the Nike swoosh, however, one has the Premier …

The post Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils His New Customized Crystal Football Boots (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

