Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils His New Customized Crystal Football Boots (Photos)

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled two sets of brand new crystal football boots to commemorate his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid. Covered with Swarovski diamontes, the pair have taken pride of place in the Portugal star’s CR7 museum in Madeira, Portugal. Both sets are emblazoned with the Nike swoosh, however, one has the Premier …

The post Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils His New Customized Crystal Football Boots (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.