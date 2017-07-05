Cristiano Ronaldo’s income per Instagram post revealed

A study by Instagram schedulers, Hopper, has revealed that Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo earns £310,000 for each post he puts up on Instagram. Ronaldo is only third in their top-10 earners list, behind singer Selena Gomez and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. The Ballon D’Or holder boasts a following of 106million on the social […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

