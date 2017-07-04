Cristiano Ronaldo’s Prolonged Silence Surrounding His Future Is Reportedly Upsetting Real Madrid – 90min
Cristiano Ronaldo's Prolonged Silence Surrounding His Future Is Reportedly Upsetting Real Madrid
Four time Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly angered his club Real Madrid by staying silent about the recent speculation linking him with a move away from the club. The Portuguese forward was accused by the Spanish authorities of tax …
