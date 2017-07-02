Pages Navigation Menu

CRK Brouhaha: Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others ask students to snub Arabic studies classes

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

The General Overseers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo; Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo; Deeper Life Church, Pastor W.F Kumuyi among others, have ordered Christian students across the country not to attend classes Arabic Studies. This comes amid reports that the […]

