Cross River: ‎JUSUN pulls out of labour strike

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Less than 24 hours after the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) pulled out of the strike action in Cross River State, the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has followed suit. It has asked its members to resume work tomorrow, Monday July 3rd. A statement issued by the chairman of the union in […]

