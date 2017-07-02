Cross River: ‎JUSUN pulls out of labour strike

Less than 24 hours after the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) pulled out of the strike action in Cross River State, the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has followed suit. It has asked its members to resume work tomorrow, Monday July 3rd. A statement issued by the chairman of the union in […]

Cross River: ‎JUSUN pulls out of labour strike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

