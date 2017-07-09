Cryptocurrency Electricity Requirements Surpasses Annual Energy Consumption of Few Nations

While some continue to praise Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as the beginning of the new world order, there are some who believe that the very digital currencies might spell doom by accelerating global warming. The dissent against Bitcoin and other PoW based cryptocurrencies is fueled by the extent of mining operations. As the mining hardware … Continue reading Cryptocurrency Electricity Requirements Surpasses Annual Energy Consumption of Few Nations

The post Cryptocurrency Electricity Requirements Surpasses Annual Energy Consumption of Few Nations appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

