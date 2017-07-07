Crystal Palace Manager Frank De Boer Wants To Sign Jesper Cillessen From Barcelona

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer wants to replace Steve Mandanda with Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, reports AS.

Mandanda, the France international, has been tipped to return to Marseille this summer.

If the Frenchman departs Selhurst Park, new Palace boss De Boer would look to replace him with Cillessen, who worked with his Dutch compatriot during their time together at Ajax

Jasper Cillessen joined Barcelona from Ajax last summer for £11million as a replacement for Manchester City’s Claudio Bravo.

However, he made just ten appearances in all competitions and was very much a No.2 to Marc Andre ter-Stegen.

De Boer is keen to add more players he is familiar with to the Palace side, and sees the Holland No.1 as the ideal man to bring in.

The former Ajax, Barcelona and Rangers defender signed Cillessen for the Dutch giants from NEC in 2011.

