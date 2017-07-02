CSO tacks northern youths to promote peace in Nigeria using their time and resources

A Civil Society Organisation, Conscience Nigeria, has advised youths in the northern Nigeria to use their time and resources to promote peace and unity in the country.

Executive Director of the organization, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, gave the advice in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Adeyanju urged the youths to desist from “fanning the ember of disunity” in the country, and cautioned them against efforts to “blackmail Acting President Yemi Osinbajo from performing his functions in that capacity.

He recalled that recently, Coalition of Northern Youths issued a statement, alleging that South-West leaders were planning to install Osinbajo as Nigeria’s president.

“We condemned this kind of statement in strong terms.

“We believe that such statement will further heat up the polity and divide the nation. There are so much hate speeches flying around the country at this time,” he said.

Adeyanju called on the acting president to consider a session with the youths in the country, and commended him for dialoguing with all interest groups.

He also urged Osinbajo to inaugurate ministerial nominees recently confirmed by the Senate, saying that some states had been without representation in the Federal Executive Council.

He advised the acting president not to succumb to pressure from any group pursuing selfish interest, but should remain focused and only take actions that would promote peace, unity and development of the country.

“We also appeal to the acting President to remain focus in steering the ship of the nation.

“He should be assertive in carrying out his constitutional roles in his capacity as acting president as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” Adeyanju said.

The post CSO tacks northern youths to promote peace in Nigeria using their time and resources appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

