Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Diversifying love options’: Horny Cubans can soon use state-sponsored sex rooms – RT

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


RT

'Diversifying love options': Horny Cubans can soon use state-sponsored sex rooms
RT
The Cuban government is seeking to revive a long-lost tradition that was integral to popular Cuban culture throughout the 20th century: the posadas or 'love motels' which afforded citizens respite from the stresses, and prying eyes, of everyday life
“Love Motels” Return to CubaHavana Times

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.