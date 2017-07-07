Pages Navigation Menu

Cucumber allegedly kill five children in Cross River ( Read full story )

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

 Five children of a particular family in Cross River were confirmed dead mysteriously pass away after allegedly eating cucumber. The grandchildren of a woman identified as, Dorthy Agbor, reportedly passed away after eating cucumber. It was gathered that the children ate the cucumbers under the supervision of their great grandmother after their grandmother went out …

