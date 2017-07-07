Cucumber allegedly kill five children in Cross River ( Read full story )

Five children of a particular family in Cross River were confirmed dead mysteriously pass away after allegedly eating cucumber. The grandchildren of a woman identified as, Dorthy Agbor, reportedly passed away after eating cucumber. It was gathered that the children ate the cucumbers under the supervision of their great grandmother after their grandmother went out …

The post Cucumber allegedly kill five children in Cross River ( Read full story ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

