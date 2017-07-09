Pages Navigation Menu

Cultist drowns rival who killed his 2-month-old baby in Lagos lagoon (photo)

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A cultist named Sulaimon Babatunde, 32, has been arrested after he drowned a rival cultist who killed his 2-month-old baby. Sulaimon Babatunde, 32, watched last year as a rival cult allegedly led by one Ahmed, killed his two-month old child and beat his wife. Since then, the pain and horror of that day has not […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

