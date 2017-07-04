Cultists dispossess 5 policemen of phones, cash in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—FIVE unarmed policemen attached to the Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police Station were, Sunday, disposed of their phones and undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint by a gang of suspected cultists at Ughelli, Delta State.

The incident is coming just as some hoodlums stabbed to death a 24-year-old man, simply identified as Edirin, at the Ojokor area of Ughelli in what witnesses described as a reprisal attack by suspected cultists, following last Saturday’s killing of a vulcanizer.

The death of Edirin is the third in five attacks in the last one week following supremacy fights by rival cult members.

Giving details on the incident with the hoodlums, one of the policemen, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “My phone was collected from me with a gun placed on my head at about 9p.m. along Isoko Road, while my colleagues, who had gone to a drinking spot at Ojokor Street, suffered the same fate in the hands of a gang of hoodlums, who were returning from a reprisal attack on a rival cult member.”

On the death of the suspected cult member (Edirin), the security source said: “He was stabbed to death at about 8:30p.m. by his assailants, who caught up with him behind a church along Ahwinahwi Street after he was chased from a drinking spot on the same street, where he was drinking with some of his friends.

“It was the same gang of hoodlums that also invaded another drinking spot were my colleagues where drinking and dispossessed them of their phones and monies.”

Attempts to speak with the state Police Command was fruitless.

