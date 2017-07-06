Cultists: Fayose bans all students’ activities, public procession

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has banned all students’ activities, public procession in the State just as he has ordered the police to conduct stop and search.

The governor made this known on Thursday in a statement signed by Lere Olayinka this aide on Public Communications and New Media.

He said that as result of the information available the governor that cultists will embark on public procession on every 7th of July, Mr Ayodele Fayose banned all students activities and public processions and that all security agencies have been put on red alert in Ikere Ekiti, Ijero Ekiti, Oye Ekiti and other towns with high students activities.

The statement read thus

As a result of the information available to us that cultists will embark on public procession on every 7th of July, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has banned all students activities and public processions in the State.

Security operatives are to also be on red alert in Ikere Ekiti, Ijero Ekiti, Oye Ekiti and other towns with high students activities. They are to conduct stop and search on any vehicles within the State.

There must be no activities of secret cults in Ekiti State henceforth and there must no students procession of any form.

Anyone found culpable in this act of using cultists to cause anarchy in the State will be dealt with decisively.

This directive should be adhere to strictly.

