Cultists kill vulcanizer in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— GUNMEN, suspected to be cultists, weekend, killed a vulcanizer at the Osia Junction area of the Ekuigbo-Warri Road, Ughelli, Delta State, in what witnesses described as a cult-related attack.

The victim, Sunny Imoniwe, 36, was said to have resumed for the day’s activity when the hoodlums accosted him and shot him at close range.

“The victim was shot with a pump action riffle by one of the gunmen on a motorcycle, who shouted ‘We are Aro Baggers’ as they fled the scene of the incident,” a witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vanguard.

Describing the attack as cult related, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, while confirming the incident, said: “The victim was shot by two men on a motorcycle along Market Road at about 8:15a.m., who zoomed off after the shooting.

“Information gathered at the scene of the incident revealed that the hoodlums shouted we are Aro Baggers and that the victim is a member of a rival cult gang.

“The victim was rushed to the Central Hospital, Ughelli, but was confirmed dead on arrival.”

Meanwhile, the septuagenarian, who was earlier kidnapped at Ughelli a fortnight ago, Mr. Amos Esemudje, has been released after spending six days in custody of his abductors.

Confirming his release to Vanguard, one of his sons disclosed that the family was made to pay N4.5 million as ransom for their father’s release, which they dropped at a dumpsite at Otokutu Junction, Ughelli, before he was dropped off by his abductors at Iyede in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The post Cultists kill vulcanizer in Ughelli appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

