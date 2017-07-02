Cuppy Flaunts Luxurious Rides On Play Date With Le Boo [PHOTOS]

Ifeoluwa Cuppy Otedola hopped on an online dance challenge organised by French footballer, Patrice Evra during her play date with boo, Victor Anichebe who is on his way to China. The popular disc jockey and her striker boyfriend have been spending quality time together of late to prolly cover for his absence when season kicks …

The post Cuppy Flaunts Luxurious Rides On Play Date With Le Boo [PHOTOS] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

