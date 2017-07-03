Custom officers arrest man for swallowing condoms stuffed with $90,000

The Custom authorities in France say they have arrested a Nigerian man, who swallowed condoms stuffed with 79,000 euros ($90,000). Punch Newspaper report. According to officials, the man, who was nabbed in Strasbourg, had another 13,000 Swiss francs (11,900 euros, $13,500) concealed in his clothes. The man allegedly told customs agents that he lived in […]

