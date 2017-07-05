Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Customs e-auction: 43 persons win vehicles after 48 hours

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says no fewer than 43 persons have won the bidding of vehicles in the first 48 hours of the newly launched e-auction platform. Mr Joseph Attah, the Public Relations Officer told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the platform “is active and working’’. Attah made the clarification following numerous complaints from interested bidders that they could not access the Customs’ auction websites The Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.