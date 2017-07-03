Pages Navigation Menu

Customs e-auction platform opens for bidding – CGC

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali on Monday in Abuja inaugurated its e-auction platform, assuring Nigerians that it is transparent. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with inauguration of the Electronic Auction (E-Auction) portal, bidding for seized vehicles began at noon.

