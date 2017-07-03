Customs launches E-Auction portal as vehicles’ bidding begins – Daily Trust
Customs launches E-Auction portal as vehicles' bidding begins
Daily Trust
The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) has launched the Electronic Auction (E-Auction) portal as bidding for seized and overtime vehicles started by 12:00 noon on Monday. Speaking shortly before he launched the portal, Col. Ali said …
Customs yet to know expected revenue from e-auction
