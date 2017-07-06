Customs puts 300 vehicles on auction block – Bangkok Post
|
Bangkok Post
|
Customs puts 300 vehicles on auction block
Bangkok Post
A vehicle is offered for auction at the Customs Department on Thursday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu). – +. The Customs Department went ahead with the auctioning of 300 confiscated cars and motorcycles on Thursday, a week after the original auction was …
Thai customs puts 300 vehicles on auction block
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!