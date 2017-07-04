CWay heaps success story on favourable govt policy

By Amaka Abayomi

The General Manager of C-WAY Food and Beverages Nigeria Company Limited, Mr. Figo Zheng, has pegged the success of the company to the favourable government policies it is enjoying from both Lagos and Ogun states.

Zheng, who disclosed this at a press briefing to outline activities lined up to celebrate Nutri-Milk at 10, equally appreciated its business partners who have stood by them through the thick and thin of the business.

He said “The favourable government policy enjoyed, from both Lagos and Ogun states, at that time supported the foundational conception of this brand. Also, the existing market share potential indices available then at establishment was motivational and attractive. So also the tremendous market trials acceptance rates of Nutri-Milk which assisted the start up growth of the brand.

“CWAY management’s support in providing sustainable trade policies, high quality raw materials, the right technology (the non carbonated/hot filling technology) and contracting expatriates who transferred skills in training to Nigerians who took over productions today.”

Speaking on activities lined up for the tenth anniversary celebration, the Deputy Director, CWAY Nigeria, Mr. Tony Ojumoola, said part of the celebration includes C-WAY staff soccer challenge, novelty football match, staff happy hour, donations to support host communities.

