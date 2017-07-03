DA opens case against Zwane, Guptas’ over lavish wedding – News24
DA opens case against Zwane, Guptas' over lavish wedding
Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance (DA) laid more criminal charges relating to the #GuptaLeaks, the latest relating to the controversial wedding of Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia in 2013. AmaBhungane and Scorpio on Friday revealed how R30m …
