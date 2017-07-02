DA to lay charges against the Guptas for using public funds to pay for wedding – Times LIVE
DA to lay charges against the Guptas for using public funds to pay for wedding
This file photo courtesy of the Gupta family released on May 3, 2013 shows Vela Gupta and her husband Indian-born Aaskash Jahajgarhia posing with relatives and guests during ceremonies for their wedding in Sun City, South Africa, on May 1, 2013.
DA to lay more criminal charges against Guptas
