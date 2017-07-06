Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Diego Costa’s return to Atletico Madrid could be made official as early as today. Due to Atleti’s ban on registering players, he cannot play for his old side until January and could go on loan to a Chinese Super League club in the meantime. (AS)

If Dani Ceballos arrives at Real Madrid, it will push James Rodriguez out the door. He is a Chelsea transfer target and is also attracting interest from Manchester United. But Madrid don’t want to sell two players to Jose Mourinho’s side, so a move to London is more likely. (AS)

Real Madrid have sent a new message to Kylian Mbappe underlining how much they want to sign him this summer. The French forward has received offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool already. Madrid aren’t worried about the English clubs but believe PSG could turn the player’s head. (Marca)

Barcelona transfer target Marco Verratti will only leave PSG if they sign Mbappe and Philippe Coutinho, which is unlikely. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Inter want to sign Matteo Darmian but are not keen on doing business with Manchester United due to Jose Mourinho’s interest in Ivan Perisic. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea haven’t given up on Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, but admit the deal is getting harder to pull off. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are unwilling to pay Fiorentina’s asking price of €50million (£43.8million) for winger Federico Bernardeschi. They will only go up to €40million (£35.1million) for the 23-year-old and could turn to Douglas Costa as an alternative. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Portugal

After impressing on loan at Stoke City, Bruno Martins Indi has become aWest Ham transfer target. The Potters hoped to sign him permanently from Porto, but the Hammers have interfered in any possible move. (Record)

Germany

Real Madrid could hijack Bayern Munich transfer target Leon Goretzka’s switch to the Allianz Arena. The Schalke midfielder was set to move on a free transfer with his contract expiring next summer. (Bild)

RB Leipzig want to strengthen their squad with the €13million (£11.4 million) signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin from PSG. (Bild)

France

Former Newcastle forward Hatem Ben Arfa has been told he is free to leave PSG after failing to secure regular game time at the Parc de Princes. (L’Equipe)

