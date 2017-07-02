Dangote truck driver kills motorcyclist and a passenger to death

A motorcyclist and a passenger meet their end on Kaduna road when they were crushed to death by a Dangote company truck loaded with cement on Saturday. The accident occurred at about 9:47a.m. at the gate of 1 Mech. Division, Nigeria Army in Kaduna. According to PREMIUM TIMES, soldiers and passersby who witnessed the accident …

The post Dangote truck driver kills motorcyclist and a passenger to death appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

