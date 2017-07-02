Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote truck driver kills motorcyclist and a passenger to death

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A motorcyclist and a passenger meet their end on Kaduna road when they were crushed to death by a Dangote company truck loaded with cement on Saturday. The accident occurred at about 9:47a.m. at the gate of 1 Mech. Division, Nigeria Army in Kaduna. According to PREMIUM TIMES, soldiers and passersby who witnessed the accident …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

