Dani Alves to snub Manchester City and Premier League elite to sign for PSG – Scottish Daily Record

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports


Scottish Daily Record

Dani Alves to snub Manchester City and Premier League elite to sign for PSG
Scottish Daily Record
The 34-year-old was due to take a medical with City before joining Guardiola's pre-season training camp this week, but has now verbally committed himself to signing for PSG. Share. ByDuncan Castles. 21:17, 8 JUL 2017; Updated 21:49, 8 JUL 2017. Sport.
