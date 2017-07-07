Dapo Tuburna – ‘Nothing’ remix ft Olamide, Ycee – Pulse Nigeria
|
BellaNaija
|
Dapo Tuburna – 'Nothing' remix ft Olamide, Ycee
Pulse Nigeria
Olamide and Ycee bring the 'wave' and 'juice' to this remix, so much it never sounded so fresher. Published: 12:39 , Refreshed: 12:41; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Dapo Tuburna Nothing remix feat Ycee, Olamide play. Dapo Tuburna drops a remix to …
New Music: Dapo Tuburna feat. Olamide & Ycee – Nothing (Remix)
MUSIC: Dapo Tuburna ft. Olamide x Ycee – Nothing (Remix)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!