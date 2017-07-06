Darkness everywhere! TCN, GENCOs trade blames over 50% wasted gas for electricity – Ripples Nigeria
|
Ripples Nigeria
|
Darkness everywhere! TCN, GENCOs trade blames over 50% wasted gas for electricity
Ripples Nigeria
Claims and counter claims have continued to trail the exposure on why Nigeria has remained in darkness despite availability of gas to power the system. In a statement marking his one year anniversary as Group Managing Director at the Nigerian National …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!