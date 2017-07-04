Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dash Price Technical Analysis – Can DASH/USD Break $185?

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Dash price started an upside move from the $155 low versus the US Dollar, and moved higher. There is a decent bullish trend line formed with support at $177 on the hourly chart of DASH/USD (data feed from Poloniex). The price is currently attempting to break a major resistance area near $184-185. Dash … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – Can DASH/USD Break $185?

The post Dash Price Technical Analysis – Can DASH/USD Break $185? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.