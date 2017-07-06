Pages Navigation Menu

Data centre architecture and security is key to user confidence in ERPs

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Aberdeen Group in a 2013 study described Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as the transactional and operational backbone of a business. As such, the data and capabilities contained within ERP can be used to promote visibility, collaboration, and efficiency; making it essential in the large enterprise. But ERP is not only for large organization. Smaller organizations…

