Davido has frog voice – Wizkid – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Popular Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid and his rival, David Adeleke also known as Davido have resumed their social media war of words. The Holla at Your Boy singer in a new tweet described Davido as an artiste with 'frog voice.'.
