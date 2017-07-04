Pages Navigation Menu

Davido Dashes His New Girlfriend An Expensive Diamond Chain (Photo)

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment

Superstar David Adeleke aka Davido took to his Snapchat to show the world the new diamond chain he got for his new girlfriend. Davido who is presently on Tour in Paris, France shared different recordings with his new girlfriend rocking different time pieces before he finally dashed her the chain. The pop star who is …

Hello. Add your message here.