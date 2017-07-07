Pages Navigation Menu

Davido has frog voice – Wizkid

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

POPULAR Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid and his rival, David Adeleke also known as Davido have resumed their social media war of words. The Holla at Your Boy singer in a new tweet described Davido as an artiste with ‘frog voice.’ He tweeted, “My people make una remember say Yankee passport no […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

