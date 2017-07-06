Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido Vs Wizkid: Tekno Replies To Wizkid’s Shade in 4 Tweets

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Tekno Replies Wizkid’s Shade. Triple MG Singer, Tekno has replied Nigerian Starboy, Wizkid who threw a shade at him for ‘meddling’ in the ongoing supremacy battle between Wizkid and Davido. Tekno had earlier tweeted: and Wizkid replied with this: Reacting to Wizkid’s Shade, Tekno Tweeted 4 times, saying “Attention has fallen on him”. See Tekno’s …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Davido Vs Wizkid: Tekno Replies To Wizkid’s Shade in 4 Tweets appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.