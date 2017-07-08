Pages Navigation Menu

Davido’s 2nd babymama shares cute new photos of their daughter, Hailey

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido‘s 2nd baby mama, Amanda, took to social media to gush over her daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke. The Atlanta based mother, shared adorable photos of her two months old baby. The photos were posted on Instagram stories, with filer of a playful ear attached and a love emoji. Her baby daddy, who was currently embroiled …

The post Davido’s 2nd babymama shares cute new photos of their daughter, Hailey appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Hello. Add your message here.