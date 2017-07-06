Pages Navigation Menu

Davido’s Father May Be Mad – Osun Gov., Aregbesola

The Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola has observed that the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke may have made Nigerian singer, Davido’s father, Dr. Deji Adeleke mad. The State governor made this observation while speaking in Ede yesterday at the campaign organised for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Osun West Senatorial District.…

