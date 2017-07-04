Pages Navigation Menu

David’s Refuge holds inauguration

Jul 4, 2017

THE inauguration of David’s Refuge Care Foundation holds today in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State.

A statement by the Project Director, Deaconess Julie Park, said the event will take place at 10, Okorobe road, Okoro be Express, Koko.

