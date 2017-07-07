Dayo Amusa drops New Single “Women Arise” in support of Campaign against Domestic Violence | Listen on BN

In her own contribution to the #WomenArise campaign, star actress Dayo Amusa has released an inspirational &empowering song entitled ‘Women Arise’ in which she pours out her heart and issues a clarion call to all women to rise as one and face the issues affecting them all. This tune was produced by She2Sounds. Listen and Download below: […]

The post Dayo Amusa drops New Single “Women Arise” in support of Campaign against Domestic Violence | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

