Dbanj Becomes $100 million Richer

Nigerian singer and entertainer, Dbaj, who recently welcomed his son with his wife whom he married secretly last year, Didi Killgrow has revealed the worth of his company. The singer who took to his social media page to show appreciation revealed that his company, CREAM RECORDS which was launched a year ago has been valued…

The post Dbanj Becomes $100 million Richer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

