Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

D’CREAM Records has just been valued at above $100m – D’Banj

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Superstar singer D’Banj in an Instagram post on Friday, announced that his company D’Cream Records has just been valued at above $100m. The “humbled” singer, who is set to release his 6th studio project as well as 4th album “King Don Come” wrote: 7:7:17 a dream that started on paper and went live today exactly […]

The post D’CREAM Records has just been valued at above $100m – D’Banj appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.