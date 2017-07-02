Dead workers are still collecting salaries in Benue – Gov Ortom – TheNewsGuru
Dead workers are still collecting salaries in Benue – Gov Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lamented that dead workers and some others who are supposed to have retired are still collecting salaries in his state. He said the sharp practices had increased the state's wage bill to N7.9bn monthly, which …
