Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dead workers are still collecting salaries in Benue – Gov Ortom – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Dead workers are still collecting salaries in Benue – Gov Ortom
TheNewsGuru
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lamented that dead workers and some others who are supposed to have retired are still collecting salaries in his state. He said the sharp practices had increased the state's wage bill to N7.9bn monthly, which
Dead persons still earn salaries in Benue ―Gov OrtomNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.