Decomposing body of 400-level UNIOSUN student discovered near Alfa’s house

There was a palpable tension around Oke-baale area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Tuesday, as the corpse of a 400 level student of Osun State University, Oluwafemi Soonibare, was discovered beside an Islamic cleric’s house. Soonibare, a 400-level student of Microbiology in the school was declared missing on June 26, 2017 after his […]

Decomposing body of 400-level UNIOSUN student discovered near Alfa’s house

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

