Deekay expresses commitment to product quality despite economic downturn

DeeKay Group, manufacturers of Nexus set of home appliances, said the economic situation facing Nigeria will not make it compromise on the quality of its products.

The Business Development Manager of the company, Sachin Gupta, made this clarification at the press briefing to herald a new consumer engagement campaign tagged, ‘The Nexus Kitchen Cook Out with Uriel’ a cooking competition which is scheduled to visit five key cities – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Enugu.

Gupta said that despite the economic situation in the country, the company would not compromise the quality of its product, adding that “Nexus is synonymous with durability, style and value for money.”

He said also that the new consumer engagement initiative is aimed at bringing consumers closer to the Nexus brand during the tour.

Speaking on the introduction of a new website for the brand, the Brand and Marketing Manager, Mrs. Margaret Mary Okwudarue, said in an era of recession where consumers’ purchasing power had gone down, the firm deemed it fit to embark on offering quality products on home appliances and kitchen appliances at an affordable price to create value for money.

