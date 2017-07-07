Default filing: Stock Exchange suspends trading in 17 companies – Vanguard
Vanguard
Default filing: Stock Exchange suspends trading in 17 companies
Vanguard
THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has placed the shares of 17 companies on suspension for failing to file their various financial statements as at when due. Most of the companies are in the insurance sector, and are also penny stocks. ADVERTISING.
